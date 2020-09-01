King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $37.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $62.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.