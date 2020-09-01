King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,357 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of Textainer Group worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $666.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.23. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

