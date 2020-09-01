King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $158.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.99. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

