King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.31 Million in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 193.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,866 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 71,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $3,311,398.20. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $82,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,274,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,582 shares of company stock valued at $20,115,497. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSTL opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $896.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

