King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.62 Million in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth about $24,196,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 479,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,314,000 after buying an additional 173,019 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTWO opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.59. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $106.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 27,085 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $2,601,785.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,905.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,956 shares of company stock worth $33,155,998. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

