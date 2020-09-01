King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 52.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

