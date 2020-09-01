King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $269,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank downgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

BA stock opened at $171.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.87. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.