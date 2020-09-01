King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 12,565 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,259 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $338.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

