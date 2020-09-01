Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $448,748.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 8% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $223,578.06 and approximately $448,748.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,861,200 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

