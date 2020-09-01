KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the July 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGSPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.80. 215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.01. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

