Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after purchasing an additional 848,454 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,089,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,126.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143,527 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,096,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,373,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,049 shares of company stock worth $1,956,461 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $209.69. 1,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,425. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.