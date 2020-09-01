KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Trading Down 6.1%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.61. Approximately 923,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 196,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth $169,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.