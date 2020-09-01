Koninklijke Philips’ (PHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,697. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

