Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.93. The stock had a trading volume of 77,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

