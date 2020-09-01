Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,876,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,895,152,000 after buying an additional 1,701,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 121.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627,221 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after buying an additional 2,238,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,435,000 after buying an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 91,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,885. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

