Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $396,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 726.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CAH traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,613. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

