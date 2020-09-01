Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,253 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,046,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.85. 141,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,885. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,494.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,297 shares in the company, valued at $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,095. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

