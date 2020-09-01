Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 9,135 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

XBI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. 175,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

