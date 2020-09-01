Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Down 0.4%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €55.05 ($64.76) and last traded at €55.25 ($65.00). 21,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.45 ($65.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €51.70 ($60.82) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Krones has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.59 ($66.57).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -665.66.

Krones Company Profile (ETR:KRN)

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

