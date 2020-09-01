Kuai Token Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001204 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $7.70 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.15 or 0.01694213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00211456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000826 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00166503 BTC.

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,846,552 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

