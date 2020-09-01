Kuende (KUE) Price Tops $0.0002

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Kuende token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $148,734.11 and $64.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.05978846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

