Kusama Price Up 22.7% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Kusama has a total market cap of $359.20 million and $78.42 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for approximately $42.41 or 0.00357111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00134489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.06 or 0.01701512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00212202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00178004 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00173841 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

