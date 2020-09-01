Kyber Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $106.52 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. During the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $350.38 million and approximately $106.52 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00014729 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00040622 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.05978846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00037019 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,440,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,583,010 tokens. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network.

Kyber Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars.

