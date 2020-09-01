L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.34

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.65. L S Starrett shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 26,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCX. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 297.7% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 14.3% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

L S Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

