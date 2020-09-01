Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in August

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Lake Shore Bancorp alerts:

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Shore Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.