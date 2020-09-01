Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 96.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 13.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 10.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.70. The company had a trading volume of 53,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

