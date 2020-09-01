Lambda Market Cap Reaches $23.85 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Lambda has a total market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $27.62 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, BitMax and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,960,906 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

