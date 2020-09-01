LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches Market Cap of $14.90 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.90 million and approximately $980,742.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.01684343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00209330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00186306 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00226322 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 685,321,526 coins and its circulating supply is 457,533,821 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

