LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.27

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and traded as high as $14.99. LCNB shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 6,300 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.72.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other LCNB news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LCNB by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

