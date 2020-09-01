Legacy Ventures International (OTCMKTS:LGYV) Shares Down 42.3%

Legacy Ventures International Inc (OTCMKTS:LGYV)’s stock price was down 42.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44.

About Legacy Ventures International (OTCMKTS:LGYV)

Legacy Ventures International, Inc engages in the provision of products distribution to food and beverage retailers and distributors. It also offers brokerage services. The company was founded by Rehan Saeed and Zeeshan Saeed on March 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

