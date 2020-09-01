LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading 1.2% Higher

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.69. 3,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

