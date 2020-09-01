Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 3.22

Media headlines about Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) have trended very positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lenovo Group earned a news impact score of 3.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.