Levolution (LEVL) Market Capitalization Tops $7.46 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001333 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. Levolution has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and $117,134.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00041389 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $709.54 or 0.05957728 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00036947 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,984,821 tokens. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

