Levolution Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $116,434.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Coineal. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.60 or 0.05750691 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037480 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00014847 BTC.

Levolution Token Profile

Levolution is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,984,821 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

