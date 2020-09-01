Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Short Interest Down 49.8% in August

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 49.8% from the July 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LXRP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

