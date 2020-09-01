Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,474 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $139,687,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Global by 56.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,643,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,012 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 53,705,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,412 shares during the period. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. 38,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

