Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $7.63. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 28,178 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $769.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

