LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $39,883.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041886 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.67 or 0.05884438 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00037614 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00015204 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.