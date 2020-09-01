LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $26.06 million and approximately $167,563.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002312 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00116296 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,041,376,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,754,624 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.