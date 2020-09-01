LiteBitcoin Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market cap of $5,176.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LiteBitcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 507.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Coin Profile

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info.

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

