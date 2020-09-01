Litecoin Cash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,560.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $126,560.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.01436421 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,836.05 or 0.98536059 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 689,214,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC, Braziliex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

