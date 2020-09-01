Litecoin Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Litecoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.11 billion and approximately $2.73 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62.90 or 0.00528968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002784 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,364,020 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

