Lition (LIT) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Bibox. Over the last week, Lition has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Lition has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $506,177.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

