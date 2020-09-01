LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 162.9% in August

LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,758,700 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the July 30th total of 1,049,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN stock remained flat at $$2.53 during trading on Tuesday. LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08.

About LIVEPOL/BRSH MXN

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household articles; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

