LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.76

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 7661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 27,804 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,738.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 252,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,545,934.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $39,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,571.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,648. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at about $14,722,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 128.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 375,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

