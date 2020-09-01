LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) vs. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Head to Head Analysis

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yext and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $298.83 million 7.93 -$121.54 million ($1.09) -18.47 LiveRamp $380.57 million 10.18 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -31.79

Yext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yext and LiveRamp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 2 7 0 2.60 LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00

Yext presently has a consensus price target of $18.72, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.71%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Yext.

Risk & Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -41.78% -63.32% -25.17% LiveRamp -26.19% -8.82% -7.53%

Summary

LiveRamp beats Yext on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

