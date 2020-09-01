LockTrip Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $15,757.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00023519 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004148 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

