Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 18.2%

Shares of Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) fell 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 3,059,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 932% from the average session volume of 296,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

In other Lomiko Metals news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,964,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$49,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,778,028 shares in the company, valued at C$194,450.70.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

