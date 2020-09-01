LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 97.0% in August

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the July 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LZAGY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.85. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $63.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. LONZA GRP AG/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

