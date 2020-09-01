Loopring [NEO] One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,625.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $7,625.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00135048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.05 or 0.01680446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00196772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00183896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00218182 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, DragonEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

